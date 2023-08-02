All-Sun Belt defensive lineman TJ Jackson suspended Published 12:50 pm Wednesday, August 2, 2023

On Wednesday, Troy University Athletics announced the suspension of junior defensive lineman TJ Jackson.

As fall camp begins, Jackson has been suspended indefinitely from the team.

“TJ Jackson has been suspended indefinitely from all team activities due to a violation of team rules,” a statement from Troy Athletics said. “Troy Athletics will have no additional comments on Jackson or his status with Troy Football.”

Troy Athletics also stated that Coach Jon Sumrall will not be commenting further on the suspension either. Jackson earned All-Sun Belt honors last season as he was among the nations leaders in tackles-for-loss and sacks. He finished the season with 55 tackles, 14.5 tackles-for-loss, eight sacks and two forced fumbles. Jackson has already earned Preseason All-Sun Belt honors going into the 2023 season, as well.