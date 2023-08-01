Troy Football lands another Class of 2024 commitment

Published 3:28 pm Tuesday, August 1, 2023

By Josh Boutwell

Baker senior Kevin Beckham Jr. committed to Troy on Aug. 1.

Just days after earning a commitment for the 2024 Recruiting Class, the Troy University football team earned another commitment, this time from Baker High School athlete Kevin Beckham Jr.

The Mobile native is a 5-foot-11-inch, 177-pound athlete that plays running back, receiver and defensive back in high school. He committed to Troy on Aug. 1 over offers from other schools like Southern Miss, Alabama A&M, Air Force and others.

Last week, Troy also earned a commitment from McAdory outside linebacker J’Quan Mason. The ever-growing Troy Class of 2024 now includes commitments from Mason, Beckham, Charles Henderson (Troy) athlete Jywon Boyd, Westlake (Ga.) offensive lineman Dominic Steward, junior college (JUCO) defensive back EJ Fisk, JUCO defensive back Navarion Benson, JUCO defensive back Kris Robinson, Booker T. Washington (Tuskegee) athlete Elijah Hall Jr., Montgomery-Catholic quarterback Caleb McCreary, Jacksonville quarterback Jim Ogle, Jefferson (Ga.) offensive lineman Brian Senter and West Jefferson (La.) receiver Shaun Nicholas.

