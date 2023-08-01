Troy Football adds commitment from J’Quan Mason

Published 9:22 am Tuesday, August 1, 2023

By Josh Boutwell

McAdory linebacker J’Quan Mason committed to Troy this past weekend. (Rivals)

On July 30, McAdory senior outside linebacker/edge J’Quan Mason announced his commitment to Troy.

Mason, a McCalla native, committed to Troy just days after Saraland linebacker Jamison Curtis flipped his commitment from Troy to Memphis. Mason is a 6-foot-5-inch, 205-pound outside linebacker at McAdory and holds other offers from schools like Alabama State, Samford, Alabama A&M and Southeast Missouri State.

Mason is Troy’s 11th commitment in the 2024 Recruiting Class. Joining Mason in the Class of 2024 is Charles Henderson (Troy) athlete Jywon Boyd, Westlake (Ga.) offensive lineman Dominic Steward, junior college (JUCO) defensive back EJ Fisk, JUCO defensive back Navarion Benson, JUCO defensive back Kris Robinson, Booker T. Washington (Tuskegee) athlete Elijah Hall Jr., Montgomery-Catholic quarterback Caleb McCreary, Jacksonville quarterback Jim Ogle, Jefferson (Ga.) offensive lineman Brian Senter and West Jefferson (La.) receiver Shaun Nicholas.

