Troy City Schools approves personnel matters Published 9:02 am Tuesday, August 1, 2023

At the Aug. 1 Troy City Schools Board of Education Meeting, a number of personnel decisions were approved.

The following personnel decisions were approved.

Employment:

Diane Blaszcyk, English teacher, Charles Henderson Middle School (effective Aug. 2);

Dr. Amelia Jackson, English teacher, Charles Henderson High School (effective Aug. 2);

Marshall McCullough, temporary part-time replacing light bulbs and light fixtures, Charles Henderson High School (effective Aug. 7)

Resignations:

Griffin Capps, English teacher, Charles Henderson High School (effective May 26); and

Kyle Shook, English teacher, Charles Henderson Middle School (effective May 26).