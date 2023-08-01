Troy City Schools approves personnel matters
Published 9:02 am Tuesday, August 1, 2023
At the Aug. 1 Troy City Schools Board of Education Meeting, a number of personnel decisions were approved.
The following personnel decisions were approved.
Employment:
Diane Blaszcyk, English teacher, Charles Henderson Middle School (effective Aug. 2);
Dr. Amelia Jackson, English teacher, Charles Henderson High School (effective Aug. 2);
Marshall McCullough, temporary part-time replacing light bulbs and light fixtures, Charles Henderson High School (effective Aug. 7)
Resignations:
Griffin Capps, English teacher, Charles Henderson High School (effective May 26); and
Kyle Shook, English teacher, Charles Henderson Middle School (effective May 26).