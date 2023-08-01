Troy City Schools approves personnel matters

Published 9:02 am Tuesday, August 1, 2023

By Josh Boutwell

At the Aug. 1 Troy City Schools Board of Education Meeting, a number of personnel decisions were approved.

The following personnel decisions were approved.

 

Employment:

Diane Blaszcyk, English teacher, Charles Henderson Middle School (effective Aug. 2);

Dr. Amelia Jackson, English teacher, Charles Henderson High School (effective Aug. 2);

Marshall McCullough, temporary part-time replacing light bulbs and light fixtures, Charles Henderson High School (effective Aug. 7)

Resignations:

Griffin Capps, English teacher, Charles Henderson High School (effective May 26); and

Kyle Shook, English teacher, Charles Henderson Middle School (effective May 26).

More Troy

Trojan Station RV coming to Troy

Business Spotlight: Cory Rushing’s PLS Group continues to grow

JCA hosts reception for Cynthia Wagner’s ‘To & Fro’

All for the love of Barbie

Print Article

  • Polls

    What is your favorite time of year?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events