Troy Athletics partners with Barnes & Noble Published 9:07 am Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Troy Athletics is proud to announce that Barnes & Noble College will now manage and operate the gameday stadium store for all home football, basketball and baseball games. The expanded partnership allows fans to purchase officially licensed Troy merchandise from adidas, Peter Millar, Tommy Bahama, Champion and all other brands carried by Barnes & Noble College.

The Barnes & Noble gameday store will be set up in Tailgate Terrace before kickoff of all Troy Football games at The Vet. Once gates open, fans will have additional sales points through the stadium to purchase Troy merchandise with store kiosks on the concourse of Veterans Memorial Stadium and in the Stadium Club.

“We are incredibly excited to announce this expanded partnership with Barnes & Noble College,” Director of Athletics Brent Jones said. “Throughout the last few years, we have continued to increase the availability and the level of quality for Troy merchandise. This new opportunity and partnership will help us continue to strengthen and elevate our brand and is part of our overall goal of providing a premier gameday experience for all fans that visit our venues.”

Additionally, Troy football season ticket holders will receive a 20 percent off coupon from Barnes & Noble to purchase officially licensed gear at the Troy University Bookstore or one of the gameday stadium stores. An ever-growing selection of jerseys, polos, pullovers, hats, children’s gear, memorabilia and more will be available for fans to enjoy and showcase their Trojan Pride.