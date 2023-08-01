Synco Drugs: New owner, new purpose, new life Published 6:33 pm Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Reynolds Henderson, son of Jere Henderson, and grandson of Fredrick and Louise Henderson, and great-great-grandson of Fox Henderson, has purchased the old Synco Drugs Building.

On Monday, July 31, 2023, Henderson signed his name on the dotted line and assumed ownership of Synco Drugs, 200 North Three Notch Street, Troy.

In so doing, Henderson, Continental Pacific, LLC, principal, Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, committed his “re-investment” to the preservation of the downtown landmark.

Henderson said he has long realized the importance of the historic building as a cornerstone of downtown Troy and also of architectural significance.

“I have interest in historical preservation and have been involved in historical renovation projects in DeFuniak Springs, Florida,” Henderson said. “The Synco Drugs building has architectural significance as well as historical importance to Troy.”

The building is, he said, worthy of renovation.

As Henderson moves forward with his desire and plans to return the Synco Drugs building to prominence, he will seek input and guidance from the Alabama Historical Society.

“The Synco Drugs building is unique and I am interested in getting the project accomplished,” Henderson said.

Architect Enoch Crites designed the three-story Romanesque Revival building in the early 1890s.

The building features carved stone arches, terracotta molding and pressed metal trim work

A round stone plaque with the Masonic logo of the square and compass marks the upper half-story.