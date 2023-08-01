Pike County’s Auriel Moultry signs with Miles College Published 1:27 pm Tuesday, August 1, 2023

On Monday, Aug. 1, Pike County softball player Auriel Moultry signed her college letter-of-intent with Miles College.

As a senior, Moultry earned a .283 batting average with three home runs, one triple, three doubles, 20 RBIs and 26 runs. The shortstop earned an .806 fielding percentage with two double plays. While she earned attention from Alabama State, Moultry ultimately decided to sign with Miles.

“ASU was talking to me and they said they liked what they saw but they really weren’t talking business,” Moultry flatly said. “Miles came along and they wanted to see what I had. So, I went up there and they saw what they liked and I really felt like they have a good coaching staff. They have the type of coaches there that I like, they want you to be the best you can, and the campus isn’t too big and not too small. I felt like Miles was it for me.”

Moultry, who will purse business administration in college, already has some goals in place for the next step of her softball career.

“I want to get my bachelor’s degree and I want to win at least one championship in softball,” she emphasized. “Those are my biggest goals right now.”