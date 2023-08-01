Lulu Thompson places at National Expo Published 7:31 pm Tuesday, August 1, 2023

The National Junior Hereford Association (NJHA) hosted the 2023 VitaFerm® Junior National Hereford Expo (JNHE) Mad Dash to the Hereford Bash in Madison, Wisconsin, July 8-14.

Eight hundred and two Hereford juniors were entered to exhibit cattle, compete in educational contests and participate in leadership events.

Vivian Lou (Lulu) Thompson of Troy was honored to receive a prestigious award at the event.

Lulu received sixth place in the Junior Showmanship Division.

She is the daughter of Derrick and Amy Thompson of Troy.

Another Alabama showman, Harper Starnes of Fort Payne, was selected champion pee wee showman.

