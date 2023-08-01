Lulu Thompson places at National Expo

Published 7:31 pm Tuesday, August 1, 2023

By Jaine Treadwell

Contributed Photo Lulu Thompson, of Troy, received sixth place in the Junior Showmanship Division at the 2023 VitaFerm Junior National Hereford Expo.

The National Junior Hereford Association (NJHA) hosted the 2023 VitaFerm® Junior National Hereford Expo (JNHE) Mad Dash to the Hereford Bash in Madison, Wisconsin, July 8-14.

Eight hundred and two Hereford juniors were entered to exhibit cattle, compete in educational contests and participate in leadership events. 

Vivian Lou (Lulu) Thompson of Troy was honored to receive a prestigious award at the event.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Lulu received sixth place in the Junior Showmanship Division.

She is the daughter of Derrick and Amy Thompson of Troy.

Another Alabama showman, Harper Starnes of Fort Payne, was selected champion pee wee showman.

See the story in the Weekend Edition of The Messenger.

More Z-News - Main story

‘Friends’ receive additional ‘Geo’s

Synco Drugs: New owner, new purpose, new life

Pike County’s Auriel Moultry signs with Miles College

Business Spotlight: Cory Rushing’s PLS Group continues to grow

Print Article

  • Polls

    What is your favorite time of year?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events