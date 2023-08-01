‘Friends’ receive additional ‘Geo’s Published 7:26 pm Tuesday, August 1, 2023

A recent gift of a representative collection of National Geographic Magazines to Friends of the Library at Troy Public Library has generated an increased amount of traffic into the Friends’ book shop.

Iris Byrd, Friends president, said interest has been high and sales have been brisk.’

And, she expects sales to increase due to an additional donation of National Geographic Magazines from the collection.

“The dates of the initial donation of the magazine were 1965 through 2010, Byrd said. “Friends has now received an additional donation of National Geographics from the collection dated the 1980s and 1990s.

These magazines are also in good condition and will sell for 50 cents each which is a very good price, Byrd said.

Interest, to date, has come primarily from the adult public and more specifically from teachers.

“The main public interest is for special dates of the magazines,” Byrd said. “Many are looking for birth dates of their children, their anniversaries or other special events in their lives. The National Geographics picture the world at those times.”

Teachers, Byrd said, look, primarily, for magazines that feature different countries and cultures, wildlife and the world around us.

Byrd, again, expressed appreciation for the generous donation of the National Geographic Magazines, which picture the world in ways few people have the opportunity to view it.