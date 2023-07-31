Pike County NAACP awards scholarships Published 4:36 pm Monday, July 31, 2023

The Pike County Chapter of the NAACP has announced the awarding of $500 scholarships each to five 2023 graduates of high schools in Pike County.

The recipients of the chapter’s 2023 scholarships are: Kemel Flowers, Pike County High School (dual enrolled); Ariel Frazier, Charles Henderson High School; Kristine Head, Pike County High School, dual enrolled; Jaiden Spearman, Charles Henderson High School; and Damari Thomas, Pike County High School.

Gerald Dix, chapter third vice president, said the scholarship opportunities are available to all graduating seniors in high schools within the county.

“The scholarship awards are based on the designated humanitarian subject of the typed essays, the students’ mastery of the English language and the students’ participation in extra-curricular activities and outside school organizations.

“The scholarships presented this year are the 7th Annual Pike County Chapter of the NAACP Scholarships,” Dix said. “We congratulate the scholarship winners and wish them all the best in whatever career paths they choose.”

Dix said the Pike County Chapter of the NAACP has 150 members who are involved in humanitarian endeavors throughout the county.

Dix said the mission of the Pike County Chapter of the NAACP is to ensure the political, educational, social and economic equality of rights for all people.

“In presenting these annual scholarships, our chapter is ensuring educational opportunities for graduating high school seniors in our community,” Dix said.