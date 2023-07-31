Mama Jay’s offers ‘Best wings in Alabama’ Published 4:21 pm Monday, July 31, 2023

Best Wings in Alabama!

The signage at Island Girl Café in downtown Brundidge might be thought a bit boastful.

“Just come prove me wrong,” said” J’ean ‘Mama Jay” Collins-Bean with a confident smile.

“Mama Jay,” as she is best known, said, “without a doubt” that her wings are “hands down” the best, even by those who come to prove her wrong.

“The secret is in the “tenderness” of the cooking and her special sauce.

“My customers have a choice of my many different wing sauces,” Mama Jay said. “I’ve got Barbecue, Jerk, Sweet Chili, Lemon Pepper, Ranch, just to name a few. But, if you prefer your own special wing sauce, I’ll make that for you.”

The Island Girl Café has other specialties that bring customers coming back again and again.

“If you like brisket, then Island Girl’s grilled brisket will win you over,” Mama Jay said. “I cook several specialties on the grill including fried cabbage and I stand by it. By all of them.”

And Mama jay stands by her oxtail stew, 100 percent.

“Try my oxtail specialty and you’ll like it” she said, adding with a smile. “For sure.”

And, for those with a sweet tooth, Mama Jay offers a variety of cakes, puddings and pies. “And, it’s all good.”

The Island Girl Café offers dine-in, street-side and carry out choices.

The café itself is unique, to a small town and the food rivals that of big cities.

“Just come and prove me wrong.”