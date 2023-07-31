JCA hosts reception for Cynthia Wagner’s ‘To & Fro’ Published 4:23 pm Monday, July 31, 2023

Huntsville artist Cynthia Wagner was honored with a closing reception for her exhibition at the Johnson Center for the Arts Thursday evening.

A large and excited group of admirers of Wagner’s work, “To and Fro,” wandered “the halls of the past and present” admiring the large volume of the artist’s work.

“The Johnson Center has been fortunate to have Cynthia down from Huntsville three times,” said Andrea Pack, JCA director. “Once to drop off her work, once at her reception, and one more time when she picked up her work.

“The Chapman Foundation helps us bring in these exhibits of such high quality and get them installed. We were happy that many members of the Johnson Center showed up to support an out-of-town artist and admire her work and ask thoughtful questions”

Pack said Wagner shared insights about her process and what drives her.

“Cynthia has re-examined the dynamics of power and history with her female Saints and Greek goddesses,” Pack said. “She also spoke about her photographic work which reflects her fascination with architecture and design, a series of layered photographs printed on aluminum panels.”

Pack said the artist was excited to share about her process created hand-marbled papers.

“The JCA has great news inspired by Cynthia’s exhibit, our Second Saturday Studio on August 12 will be a guided marbling tutorial for all ages and free of charge. You can also wander the galleries which will be open from 9-12, although Cynthia’s work will come down before then, on August 5.

Most of all, Pack said her hope is that people who attended were able to leave with a better understanding of what drives artists to make what they make.”

“Cynthia Wagner is an example of someone who consistently is looking, seeking, experimenting with the world around her, thinking about it, and commenting on it in an abstract, artistic way,” Pack said. “We are so grateful to her and to the Chapman Foundation for making this exhibition a reality and invite the community to take advantage of this beautiful cultural treasure downtown.”