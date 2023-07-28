Troy man arrested for murder Published 11:33 am Friday, July 28, 2023

The Troy Police Department responded to the 100 block of North Ridge Circle at approximately 3:30pm on July 26, 2023 to investigate a report of a subject being shot.

Upon arrival officers located 59-year-old Essie B. Meadows on the ground outside her residence deceased from a gunshot wound.

Larvy Woods, 78, of Troy, was quickly identified as a suspect in this case. Woods was located in the mobile home park and taken into custody by officers with the Troy Police Department. Woods has been charged with murder. He was processed through the Troy City Jail and transferred to the Pike County Jail where he is being held with no bond.

Woods and Meadows were known to each other. The shooting is believed to be domestic related. The weapon was recovered at the scene.

This case remains under investigation by the Troy Police department and the Pike County District Attorneys’ office.