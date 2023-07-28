Troy Athletics announces Stadium Club nearing capacity for season tickets Published 7:48 am Friday, July 28, 2023

Coming off a record-breaking season at The Vet both on the field and in the stands, Director of Athletics Brent Jones announced Thursday that the Stadium Club is close to selling out for the 2023 season as 98 percent of the season tickets have been distributed. The announcement comes on the heels of announced sellouts in other premium areas, including suites, Michelob Ultra Lounge, North End Zone and North End Zone Tents.

“As we near our season ticket capacity in yet another premium area, I would like to thank all of our supporters for their incredible enthusiasm and support for our championship football program,” Jones said. “Our season ticket holders are the lifeblood of our program and have stepped up yet again in record numbers ahead of the 2023 season. If you have not yet purchased your tickets, now is the time to jump on board and join us for an incredible season.”

The Stadium Club features indoor and outdoor seating for patrons and access to a full buffet throughout the game, along with beverages and snacks. New televisions are being added to the Stadium Club in advance of the 2023 season and merchandise from the new Barnes and Noble stadium store will also be available for fans to purchase without having to leave the area.

Once the allotment of season tickets sellout, a select number of single-game tickets will remain available for season ticket holders to purchase to bring additional family and friends to games. Season ticket holders will have the ability to log into their ticket account online or may contact the Troy Athletics Ticket Office directly.

Individuals interested in purchasing season tickets are encouraged to act now before the remaining inventory is sold out by contacting Chris Weil at 334-808-6747 or cweil@troy.edu. Stadium Club season tickets are $800 each and include a reserved outdoor seat, access to the indoor Stadium Club, a catered meal for each game, and complimentary beverages and snacks throughout the game.

The Stadium Club opens two hours before each home football game (30 minutes before gates open), with check-in at the base of the R. Douglas Hawkins Stadium Tower near Parking Lot 1.