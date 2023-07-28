Troy Arrest Reports, Saturday, July 29, 2023
Published 7:42 pm Friday, July 28, 2023
July 21
Guice,Terrance T, Age 34, Possession Marijuana 1st X2
McCullough, Aundreaul K, Age 39, Fraudulent Use Credit/Debit Card X3, Probation Violation
Reynolds, Darrell M, Age 33, Alias warrant
Folmar, Jaquicha S, Age 25,Shoplifting
Barfield, Brandon L, Age 31, Possession of Cocaine
July 22
McNair, Javaris K, Age 21, Domestic Simple Assault
Burden, Amber T, Age 22, Domestic Menacing
July 23
Carter Jr, Jeffrey S, Age 42, Theft 1st, Unlawful Breaking and Entering of Veh
Minor, Minor in Consumption of Alcohol
Grimes, Laquindra L, Age 35, Alias Warrant
Henderson, Michael A, Age 43, Public Intoxication
Woods, Dametrius L, Age 35, Domestic Simple Assault
July 24
Crawford, James T, Age 37, Domestic Violence X2
Wilkins, Douglas A, Age 28, Assault 2nd X2
Grimes, Laquindra L, Age 35, Assault 3rd
McPherson,Michelle D, Age 35, Assault 3rd
Baxter, Gabrielle A, Age 24, Alias Warrant
Tinker, Cory Ray, Age 55, Driving Under the Influence Alcohol
Mency, Dujuan L, Age 40, Alias Warrant
Rodger, Larry, Age 63, Capias Warrants X2
July 25
Suddith, Castillo D, Age 37, Harassing Communications
Minor on Burglary 3rd
Hunt, Gary L, Age 34, Possession of Marijuana 2nd
Hughes, Jonathan O, Age 49, Capias Warrant
Minor on Fraudulent Use Credit/Debit Card
Foster, Bryson J, Age 27, Alias Warrants X3
Harris, Roosevelt, Age 60, Alias Warrants X4
July 26
Woods, Larvey, Age 78, Murder
Burgess, Martavious J, Age 27, Alias Warrant
Suddith, Shamyer, Age 42, Public Intoxication