Trojans gear up for Fall Camp

Published 12:54 pm Friday, July 28, 2023

By Josh Boutwell

Troy coach Jon Sumrall is in the midst of his second year at Troy. (Photo by Josh Boutwell)

Football season is just around the corner and the Troy Trojans will open fall camp next Wednesday, Aug. 2, at 9:40 a.m.

The Trojans are coming off an 11-2 season in 2022, winning both the Sun Belt Championship and the Cure Bowl. The 2022 Sun Belt Coach of the Year Jon Sumrall returns to Troy for his second year at the helm and the Trojans feature a number of returning starters, including All-Sun Belt players like Richard Jibunor, Javon Solomon, Reddy Steward, Kimani Vidal and TJ Jackson.

Troy will open fall practices on Aug. 2 and will continue the first week of practices on Thursday, Friday and Saturday of the week. Troy returns to the practice field Aug. 7-8 and then closes out week two with three straight practices Aug. 10-12. The Aug. 12 practice will feature the first scrimmage of fall camp.

Troy will open week three of Fall Camp with practices each day Aug. 14-15. All practices through Aug. 15 are morning practices.

With classes starting on Aug. 16, Troy returns to the field for the first afternoon practices Aug. 17-18. The Trojans will hold the final scrimmage of Fall Camp in the morning on Aug. 19 followed by Fan Day and the Football Kickoff Party later that night. That scrimmage will close Fall Camp.

Troy opens the 2023 season on Sept. 2 at 6 p.m. against Stephen F. Austin.

