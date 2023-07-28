Sections of Academy Street and Smith Avenue to close temporarily Aug. 1 Published 3:35 pm Friday, July 28, 2023

The City of Troy will close sections of Academy Street and Smith Avenue temporarily on Aug. 1.

The section of Academy Street, between Farrior Street and Booker Street, and Smith Avenue, between E. Walnut Street and Academy Street, will be closed from 6 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1, for waterline maintenance.

No traffic will be permitted on those sections of Academy Street and Smith Avenue for the duration of the maintenance work. Only owners and residents of properties with driveway access within these sections will be permitted during the road closures. The roads will be re-opened upon completion of the waterline maintenance.

The city asks motorists to use alternate routes to avoid these areas during the closure. Motorists that disregard the “road closed” and “Do Not Enter” signs are subject to a fine.

For more information, contact City of Troy Water and Sewer Engineer Ethan Mount, at (334) 566-0177.