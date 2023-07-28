PLAS, CHHS announce kickoff events for fall sports Published 8:16 am Friday, July 28, 2023

Both the Pike Liberal Arts Patriots and Charles Henderson Trojans will host special events ahead of the upcoming football season for families, fans and the community to meet their respective teams.

Pike Lib will host its “Meet The Patriots Rally” on Friday, Aug. 11, at Delaney Kervin Stadium on the campus of PLAS at 7 p.m. The football team, volleyball team, coaches, dance team and cheerleading squad will all be on hand and will be introduced on the field. Pike Lib kicks off the 2023 season on Aug. 18 in a home jamboree against Highland Home at 7 p.m.

Charles Henderson host its annual “Meet the Trojans” event on Friday, Aug. 18, at 6 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Troy. The football team, volleyball team, cross country team, cheerleading squad and The Blue Machine Band will all be on hand for the event and will be introduced. Charles Henderson Middle School will then play a scrimmage for one half followed by the Charles Henderson varsity team playing a scrimmage for a half. The Trojans kick off the season with a jamboree against Pike County at 7 p.m. on Aug. 25 at Veterans Memorial Stadium.