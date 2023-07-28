Pike Lib names William Moguel interim football coach Published 7:35 pm Friday, July 28, 2023

Following the resignation of Philip Coggins as head football coach at Pike Liberal Arts School, the school has named assistant coach William Moguel as the interim head coach.

Moguel is in his second year with PLAS after having served as a two-time state basketball champion – and assistant football coach – at Elba. Along with his two basketball state titles, Moguel served as an assistant football coach on two state runner-up football teams at Elba and was the ALFCA Class 3A Assistant Coach of the Year in 2007 while at Pike County.

A Marine Corp veteran, Moguel served as an assistant football coach and head basketball coach at Pike County previously. The New Brockton native also previously served as offensive line coach at Charles Henderson High School.

A graduate of Troy University, Moguel served as offensive and defensive line coach at PLAS last season and was slated to serve as defensive coordinator this season.

Additionally, Donna Copeland has been named interim athletic director. According to a release from the school, more information will be released next week after the Board of Trustees meeting.