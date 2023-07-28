Pike Lib Football Coach Philip Coggins resigns Published 1:46 pm Friday, July 28, 2023

Update 3:51 p.m.: This story has been updated with comments from PLAS Board Chair Cory Rushing and further comments from Coach Philip Coggins.

On Friday, July 28, Pike Liberal Arts School head football coach and athletic director Philip Coggins confirmed to The Messenger that he has resigned from his position.

Coggins was hired to lead the PLAS football program in January. Coggins told The Messenger that he was resigning to deal with a family situation and would not be accepting a position at another school.

“I am resigning to be with my family,” Coggins said. “Pike Liberal Arts has been extremely good to me. The players deserve someone that can be fully committed to them and I can’t do that at this time. I will not be taking another coaching position for the foreseeable future.”

The Pike Liberal Arts football team has had five head coaches since 2020, including Mario White, Rush Hixon, Travis Braxley, interim coach Charlie Scofield and Coggins.

PLAS Board Chair Cory Rushing released a statement on the afternoon of July 28.

“When we hired Coach Coggins, I was convinced that he was a man of integrity and I feel the same today,” Rushing said. “With respect for him and his request for privacy, I will not share details of his circumstances but I do ask you all to pray for the Coggins family.

“I want to assure Patriot fans we do have a plan and full confidence that our football and other athletic programs will continue to build with the momentum Coach Coggins started. We thank him for his efforts and wish him well.”

The statement also read that the PLAS Board of Trustees will look to announce the next head coach and athletic director “later today.”

Coggins also released a further statement about his decision, through PLAS.

“I am resigning to deal with a family situation. I will not teach or coach for the foreseeable future, I am going to take some time off,” Coggins said. “This has been the hardest decision in my life for multiple reasons. The board, the parents and students have been extremely supportive.

“My decision has nothing to do with the school or athletics. This is something that I have prayed about and have peach with but is still incredibly difficult. I know this is what is best for both PLAS and my family.”