Obituary, Saturday, July 29, 2023 Published 7:40 pm Friday, July 28, 2023

Dr. John William Crosby

It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the passing of our beloved husband and friend, Dr. John William Crosby, MD of Troy on July 25, 2023. He passed away at home surrounded by family after an extended battle with cancer. We celebrate the monumental impact he had on the people he cared about including thousands of patients and their families he served in his 30 years of practice as a surgeon and emergency room physician. A Memorial Service will be on Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 2:00pm at Green Hills Funeral Home with visitation beginning at noon.

Dr. Crosby was born in Montgomery, Alabama, as the only child of Leroy William and Katie Lou Jones Crosby. He attended Auburn University as an undergraduate and the University of Alabama Medical School. He was Flight Surgeon at Fort Rucker prior to coming to Troy, Alabama to practice. His medical mission trips included Cameroon, Africa, and Honduras. John was a faithful member of Park Memorial Methodist Church and supported numerous Christian causes throughout his life.

John was an avid hunter, fisherman, and sailor. He loved the outdoors and country life. He was a humble man of faith and was well respected and loved by all who knew him. He will be sorely missed.

Dr. Crosby was preceded in death by his parents, Katie Lou and Leroy William Crosby. Surviving Dr. Crosby are his wife, Susan Winland Crosby; two daughters, Robin Raye Lobban, Katie Elizabeth Showalter (Kaleb); and three grandchildren, Abby and Konner Showalter, and Dakota Lobban.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Katie Lou Crosby Fund at Park Memorial Methodist Church to support Christian missions.