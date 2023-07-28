‘Friends’ have a deal for you! Published 7:45 pm Friday, July 28, 2023

Most often, the traffic in and out of Friends of the Library’s book shop at the Troy Public Library is busy. However, a recent donation to “Friends” has the book shop exceptionally busy, said Iris Byrd, Friends president.

“Donations of everything from books, to puzzles, to videos. CDs and records are reasons to visit the Friends’ bookshop,” Byrd said. “But, the recent very generous donation of volumes and volumes of National Geographics has kept the door open and sales brisk.”

Byrd said the collection of National Geographics spans the decades from 1965 through 2010 and are very reasonably priced at 50 cents each.

“The National Geographics are all in very good to excellent condition and are divided into years, making it easy to find a certain year or perhaps cover,” Byrd said.

Some “friends” are looking for a certain year and month, especially for birthdays and anniversaries.

“It’s interesting to see what was happening around the world on these special dates,” Byrd said. “Some shoppers also look for certain topics, countries and special covers.

“The National Geographic magazines are going fast, so we encourage those who are interested to visit the Friends of the Library and browse this amazing collection.”

And, while there, Byrd encourages shoppers to take a few minutes to see all that Friends of the Library has to offer. Prices range from pocket change to $3, including children’s books, adult fiction and non-fiction, puzzles, videos, records, games, even vynals and other collectables.