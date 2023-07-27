Pancake breakfast to benefit outreach ministries Published 6:21 pm Thursday, July 27, 2023

The Island Girl Café in Brundidge, along with workers of the World Outreach Ministries will host its second bi-annual Hot Holiday Pancake Breakfast on Saturday, August 5 from 8 a.m. until noon at the Island Girl Café, at 115 S.A. Graham Boulevard in downtown Brundidge.

Breakfast is free; donations are welcome and appreciated.

J’ean “Mama Jay” Collins-Bean said the pancakes will include the traditional butter pancake and a variety of other not-so-traditional pancakes.

“We’ll have blueberry pancakes, strawberry pancakes, chocolate chip pancakes and, of course, in recognition of the City of Brundidge’s proud history in the peanut butter industry, we will have peanut butter and jelly pancakes,” Mama Jay, said. “The pancakes are free but donations are greatly appreciated in support of the World Outreach Ministries.”