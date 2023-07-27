Francesca’s to relocate to The Market Published 6:20 pm Thursday, July 27, 2023

Francesca’s, the popular Italian restaurant on Troy’s downtown square, is moving … but only to the other side of the square.

On August 1, 2023, Francesca’s will cross the square in order to combine services offered at The Market Place, both of which are owned and operate by Yanni and Denise Tempelis.

“Both restaurants will be together and continue to offer, individually, the same dining services as now,” Yanni Tempelis said.

Hours for The Market will be Monday, 10:30 a.m. until2 p.m.; Tuesday through Friday, 10:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. and Saturday, 10:30 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The Market menu will be served at lunch and the “super menu” after 4 p.m.

Yanni and Denise said they are looking forward to combing The Market and Francesca’s dining services at one location.

The “Super Menu” in the evenings will have The Market menu combined with Francesca’s menu.

“This is a unique opportunity for us and a way to better serve those who dine with us at each and both locations,” Tempelis said.

The couple also owns and operates The Pig Café on North Three Notch Street in Troy.

Tempelis said “the Pig” will remain the same, as will the catering service that is operated out of the cafeteria style restaurant.