Troy City Council tackles new business Published 9:34 am Wednesday, July 26, 2023

At the July 25 Troy City Council Meeting, the council approved the purchase of new equipment for the Troy Police Department.

Among the new equipment that will be purchased are antennas, computers and card readers for recently purchased police department vehicles, at the cost of $33,938.47. Also, the council approved the purchase of nine body cameras and in-vehicle cameras at the cost of $92,294.60.

In other business, the council approved a resolution to submit three names to the Alabama Department of Revenue to be named to the Pike County Board of Equalization. That board hears complaints from Pike County residents that disagree with their property tax assessment. The City of Brundidge, Pike County and City of Troy all are able to submit names to the state and Gov. Kay Ivey will select the names to serve on the board. The City Council will submit the names of Deb Stell, Corey Rushing and Kenneth Felton to be considered by the governor.

Additionally, the council passed a resolution to enter into a professional services agreement with SkyHelm LLC. As a member of the American Public Power Association (APPA), the City of Troy is eligible to enter into the services agreement with SkyHelm at no cost. SkyHelm provides “vital electric infrastructure” for cities and towns that are a part of the APPA. The APPA funds the software to defend towns and cities from cyberattacks on electrical grids through a federal grant. The cost for the City of Troy is nothing.

The council also approved a resolution to enter into a memorandum of understanding with the Cal Ripkin Sr. Foundation. This understanding is part of an agreement that could see the foundation fund up to 100 percent of a new turf project for the Troy Miracle League Field. Any funding that isn’t covered by the foundation or the new turf will come from fundraising and donations to the Miracle League.

The council also approved a retail liquor license for Baumhower’s Victory Grille and heard the first reading of amendments to the City of Troy Personnel Policies and Procedures. A second reading will be heard at the next council meeting.

All of the resolutions passed during the July 25 meeting were passed 4-0. Councilperson Stephanie Baker was unable to attend the meeting.

The Troy City Council will next meet on Aug. 8 at 5 p.m. at Troy City Hall. A public work session will be held at 4 p.m. in the council conference room on the second floor of Troy City Hall.