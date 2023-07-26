Troy AD Brent Jones to speak at Troy University Alumni Meeting Published 10:32 am Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Troy University Athletic Director Brent Jones will be the speaker at the annual Troy University Pike County Alumni Chapter Meeting on Aug. 10.

Jones will speak at the annual meeting to discuss the upcoming football season along with Troy University Athletics as a whole. The meeting will be from 5 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10, at the Alumni House in Troy. All Pike County alumni are invited to attend.