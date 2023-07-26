Larry Haisten Obituary Published 9:48 am Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Larry Haisten also known as Laddy Boy, Dude, Daddy, Granlarry or L3, was born

in Troy, Alabama on February 26, 1934, to J.C and Louise Haisten.

Larry graduated from Troy High School in 1952. His many high school

accomplishments included being a star halfback on the football team and a

member of the Troy High Band. After graduation, he attended Auburn University

and joined the United States Army where he served 2.5 years in Okinawa. Upon

returning home from duty, he attended Troy University, graduating with a B.S. in

Science.

He then enrolled at the University of Alabama where he earned a B.S.

in Metallurgical Engineering. On June 5, 1959 he married the love of his life,

Nancy Borland, and they were blessed with 64 wonderful years of marriage.

With his “very strong quest for knowledge” (his words) he completed a master’s

degree in Metallurgy at UA. He was employed by many foundries in Alabama

during his long career as an engineer. Not being one to rest during retirement, he

sought employment at Home Depot where he enjoyed sharing his knowledge of

all things electrical, plumbing, and construction.

Larry and Nancy were blessed with four children, all college graduates: Robin

Rose, Holly Duncan (Mike), Hal Haisten, Heather Watkins (Mark). Seven

grandchildren who adored their GranLarry: Madison Redmond, Spencer Duncan,

Abby James, (Hunter), Sophie Wheeler (Austin), Maggie Mills Rose, Payne

Watkins, Riley Watkins. Five precious great grands who also loved their

GranLarry: Colton and Mae Rose Redmond, Lucy and Wally James and Noah

Wheeler. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, J.C. and Louise Haisten;

brother, Jerry Haisten, all of Troy, AL, and great-grandson Zachary Redmond of

Birmingham, AL.

The family would like to express their thanks for the loving care Larry received

from the workers of Compassus Hospice. The family will have a private memorial

service. Memorials can be made to South Roebuck