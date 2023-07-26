Game times set for all Troy home games Published 11:34 am Wednesday, July 26, 2023

The kickoff times for all six Troy University home football games have been set, with the Trojans kicking off the season on Sept. 2.

Troy’s opening week game against Stephen F. Austin will kickoff at 6 p.m. on Sept. 2 in a game that will air on ESPN+. Troy is next at home on Sept. 16 against James Madison for another 6 p.m. kickoff in a game that will air nationally on the NFL Network.

Troy is back at home for another 6 p.m. kickoff on Sept. 23 against Western Kentucky. Troy will then host Arkansas State on Oct. 7 for a 3 p.m. Homecoming kickoff.

After two weeks on the road – and a bye week – Troy returns to “The Vet” on Thursday, Nov. 2, for the “Battle for the Belt” against rival South Alabama at 6:30 p.m. in a game that will air on ESPN2.

The Trojans close out the home regular season slate at 2:30 p.m., Troy’s only other afternoon kickoff at home, on Nov. 18 against Louisiana. The TV affiliates for the Western Kentucky, Arkansas State and Louisiana games will be announced at a later date.

The kickoff time for Troy’s road game with Kansas State on Sept. 9 is set for 11 a.m. – the only morning game scheduled this season – in a game that will air nationally on FS1. The kickoff time for Troy’s road game against Texas State is scheduled for 2 p.m., while the Trojans’ other road games against Southern Miss on Nov. 25, ULM on Nov. 11, Army on Oct. 14 and Georgia State on Sept. 30 have not had kickoff times set as of yet.