Closing of Brundidge dialysis center brings concerns Published 6:30 pm Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Concern continues in Brundidge regarding the pending closing of the Fresenius Kidney Care Dialysis Center within the city limits.

Both Brundidge Mayor Isabell Boyd and City Manager Willie Wright said their knowledge of the closing of the dialysis center has come from those currently receiving the services.

“Our efforts to contact the corporate office have been unsuccessful to this point,” Wright said. “This, I understand, is a corporate decision, however, the mayor and the city want to reach out to see what, if anything, we might be able to do keep the dialysis center in our city and continuing to provide this vital service to the citizens it servers in Brundidge and outlying areas.”

Lola Mae Foster of Brundidge said she is very concerned as to how she will manage when the Brundidge center closes.

“I’m worried. We’re all worried,” Foster said. “We depend on this center to keep us going. We’re going to have to do what we can, all we can, no matter what, so we can keep getting the help we need.”

Foster said Pike Transit is a possibility but there could be a considerable wait time between dialysis and a “bus ride back home.”

“After dialysis, you’re tired and having to sit and wait a long time…that could be very hard.”

Trudy Brooks, also of Brundidge, said her dialysis has been scheduled around her husband’s work schedule.

“Having to go to Troy…I don’t know if, or how, we can work that out,” Brooks said. “And, some people live out beyond Brundidge and that’s going to be real hard on them. We depend on the center. I don’t’ know what’s going to happen when it’s gone.”

Boyd said she understands the concerns of those who depend on the dialysis center for its specialized care and she also understands the business position of the dialysis center.

“The City of Brundidge will continue to work toward a solution that will benefit those who are dependent on dialysis,” Boyd said. “We are all concerned and we will do what we can to find a workable solution to this situation and for those who depend on it.”