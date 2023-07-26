Cats continue to lead pet photo contest Published 6:31 pm Wednesday, July 26, 2023

With the 5 p.m. August 28 deadline for entry in the Humane Society of Pike County’s 2024 Pet Photo Contest on the horizon, entries are picking up. However, cats continue to be in a slight lead over the dogs.

Donna Brockman, president of the HSPC, said, if old-timers are correct, then Dog Days will be upon us on Friday and that’s when a surge in entries for man’s best friend begins.

“Right now, Dr. Patricia Block’s Katie cat is in the lead over Koshka, the in-memory campus cat,” Brockmann said. “But every pet entered is in the race, including Tank the Turtle that is off to a slow but steady start.”

Every pet entered in the contest will be pictured on the 2024 Pet Photo Calendar. The winner of the contest will be featured on the cover, the 13 pets with the next most votes will be Pets of the Month. There will be 52 weekly featured pet. And, all pets entered will be pictured.

Brockman said HSPC Pet Photo Contest is a fun way to recognize the pets that bring so much love and joy to their families.

“The contest is also a way to reduce the number of unwanted, unloved and, too often, abused animals in our county through the HSPC’s spay/neuter program,” Brockmann said.

The HSPC’s spay/neuter program has allocated $20,000 each of the past two years to the program. Each veterinarian practice in Pike County participates.

“And, it is helping make a difference in the number of unwanted animals here in Pike County,” Brockmann said.

The rules for the HSPC’s Pet Photo Contest may be found on the HSPC website at www.pikehumane.org.

A pet’s photo may be entered on-line, the $10 entry fee and votes may be cast for one dollar each. Voting will end at 5 p.m. on September 9.

The entry fee, photos and/or votes may also be dropped off at Guynn’s Income Tax and Bookkeeping Services, Haisten, Shipman & Wiggins and Jinright’s Hillside Antiques.