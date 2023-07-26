Baumhower’s of Troy eyes mid-August opening Published 9:22 am Wednesday, July 26, 2023

As football season draws near, Baumhower’s Victory Grille in Troy is getting set for a projected mid-August opening.

On July 25, the Troy City Council approved Baumhower’s for a retail liquor license, which is one of the last steps the restaurant needed to complete before opening.

Baumhower’s President Spencer Baumhower, the son of Alabama legend Bob Baumhower and a former Alabama and UAB receiver himself, said that construction of the new restaurant has come along well and that they are hoping to get to “slinging wings” by the time Troy University kicks off the 2023 season.

“It’s looking really good,” Baumhower said. “We’re putting the last finishing touches on the inside, we still have to put up all 75 big screen TVs and put our wall wrap and get her cleaned and polished up, but we’ve already started the hiring process for our hourly team. We’re hoping, if all things work out, we’ll open the second or third week of August.”

Baumhower’s will be the host of Troy Athletics’ Trojan Talk this season, and for the next three seasons, which is scheduled to coincide with the grand opening of the store. Baumhower’s will also play host to “watch parties” for road games this season, as well.

“It was a huge part of the decision to come to Troy,” Baumhower said of partnering with Troy University. “With everything Troy is doing and everything going on with the athletic programs, and the school in general, and the direction they’re going in it was a big part of why we wanted to come to Troy.”

Baumhower said that his whole team is excited about the upcoming opening.

“We’re really excited,” Baumhower emphasized. “Since we’ve started this process everyone with the city, everyone we’ve come in contact with, has gone above and beyond and has been very hospitable and I think folks are excited to get started.”

Baumhower’s Victory Grille is located at 106 Trojan Parkway, adjacent to Publix, in Troy and is anticipating opening in mid-August.