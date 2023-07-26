ALDOT to hold public meeting to discuss new Highway 231 project Published 9:50 am Wednesday, July 26, 2023

The Alabama Dept. of Transportation (ALDOT) will be holding a public meeting on Aug. 1 to discuss an upcoming road and safety project on U.S. Highway 231.

The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the project, as well as to give the public a chance to ask questions and give their input on the project. The project is planned to improve traffic flow and address safety concerns on Highway 231 by modifying access and reducing conflict points along the highway. It will add concrete islands in the median to restrict unsafe turning movements and add U-turn lanes to provide access to the opposite side of the roadway.

The project will stretch from the intersection of Alabama Highway 87 (Elba Highway) and U.S. Highway 231 down the highway to the industrial park, roughly a two-mile stretch.

Anyone that wishes to submit comments ahead of the meeting can do so, at www.ALDOTinvolved.com or by E-mailing us231-troyaccess@dot.state.al.us. Residents can also call, (334) 353-6943.

The public meeting will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 1 from 5 until 7 p.m. at the South Alabama Electric Cooperative in Troy. The address of the meeting is 13192 U.S. Highway 231 in Troy.