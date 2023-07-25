Troy BoE approves personnel decisions
Published 8:16 am Tuesday, July 25, 2023
At the July 25 Troy City Schools Board of Education Meeting, the board approved a number of personnel matters.
The board also approved out-of-district student applications. The following personnel matters were unanimously approved.
Resignation:
Frederica Tolbert, CNP worker, Troy Elementary School (effective July 28);
Kyle Shook, English Teacher, Charles Henderson Middle School (effective Aug. 23);
Transfer:
Latesha Seymore, aide at Charles Henderson Middle School to aide at Troy Elementary School;
Jatoria Carter, aide at Charles Henderson High School to aide at Charles Henderson Middle School (effective Aug. 1);
Leave:
Dr. Christie Armstrong, administrative leave, July 11 through July 31; and
Employment:
Allison Maples, school counselor, Charles Henderson High School (effective Aug. 1).