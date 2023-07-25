Troy BoE approves personnel decisions

Published 8:16 am Tuesday, July 25, 2023

By Josh Boutwell

At the July 25 Troy City Schools Board of Education Meeting, the board approved a number of personnel matters.

The board also approved out-of-district student applications. The following personnel matters were unanimously approved.

Resignation:

Frederica Tolbert, CNP worker, Troy Elementary School (effective July 28);

Kyle Shook, English Teacher, Charles Henderson Middle School (effective Aug. 23);

Transfer:

Latesha Seymore, aide at Charles Henderson Middle School to aide at Troy Elementary School;

Jatoria Carter, aide at Charles Henderson High School to aide at Charles Henderson Middle School (effective Aug. 1);

Leave:

Dr. Christie Armstrong, administrative leave, July 11 through July 31; and

Employment:

Allison Maples, school counselor, Charles Henderson High School (effective Aug. 1).

