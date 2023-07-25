The Messenger to cease publication of e-editions on non-publication days

Published 7:11 pm Tuesday, July 25, 2023

By Staff Reports

The Messenger will cease publication of the Tuesday, Thursday and Friday e-editions beginning Aug. 1, 2023.

All of the content published in the e-editions will now be published on troymessenger.com.

In addition, our loyal readers will still be able to receive the news in the e-editions on our website, troymessenger.com, readers can also sign up for our five day a week newsletter that will arriver in reader’s inboxes each morning. The newsletter will highlight all content published on troymessenger.com in the past 24 hours.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Also, be cure to check The Messenger’s Facebook page, facebook.com/TheTroyMessenger,  for the latest local news.

More News

Cynthia Wagner reception Thursday at JCA

Pike County Extension, Farm City host meetings

Catch Kacie Bell’s solo debut in Brundidge this weekend

Piggly Wiggly owner Steve Garrett an ‘Unsung Hero’ in Troy

Print Article

  • Polls

    What is your favorite time of year?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events