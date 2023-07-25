The Messenger to cease publication of e-editions on non-publication days Published 7:11 pm Tuesday, July 25, 2023

The Messenger will cease publication of the Tuesday, Thursday and Friday e-editions beginning Aug. 1, 2023.

All of the content published in the e-editions will now be published on troymessenger.com.

In addition, our loyal readers will still be able to receive the news in the e-editions on our website, troymessenger.com, readers can also sign up for our five day a week newsletter that will arriver in reader’s inboxes each morning. The newsletter will highlight all content published on troymessenger.com in the past 24 hours.

Also, be cure to check The Messenger’s Facebook page, facebook.com/TheTroyMessenger, for the latest local news.