Pike County Extension, Farm City host meetings Published 7:23 pm Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday was a busy day for both the Pike County Extension Office and the Pike County Chamber of Commerce Farm City Committee.

Both held meetings during the afternoon hours. Extension held its Grassroots meeting during the early afternoon hours and the Chamber at 4 p.m. Both meetings were at South Alabama Electric Cooperative.

Abby Peters, County Extension coordinator, said the Grassroots meeting was an opportunity for the community to learn more about the programs offered through the Pike County Extension Office and also to have input into new programs that would be beneficial to the community.

“We were very pleased with the response to the Grassroots meeting with 40 people attending,” Peters said. “Ideas were shared about new programs. Financial management and budgeting were the main topics of interest. Youth development was also a topic of interest for many.”

Peters said input from the community is valuable as programs and events are planned for the upcoming school year and beyond.

She expressed appreciation to those who attended and shared ideas that will be valuable in planning the course ahead.

The upcoming Farm City event was the main topic of discussion at the Chamber meeting.

Dana Sanders, Chamber president, said the Farm City Committee remains a Chamber committee and will lead the plans for Farm-City Week and related activities and events.

National Farm-City Week, (November 22-29, 2023) recognizes the contributions farmers make to both rural and urban centers and seeks to strengthen the relationship between the two.

The date for the annual Farm-City Banquet was set for November16, at Cattlemen Park. Plans for the banquet and other Farm-City events will be announced as they are finalized.