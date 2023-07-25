Obituary, Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Published 7:11 pm Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Dorothy Diane Powell

August 6, 1938- July 26, 2023

Mrs. Dorothy Diane Powell, age 84, of Huntsville, passed away peacefully, on July 26th, 2023. She was born on August 6, 1938, in Troy, AL, a daughter of the late Dorothy and Louis Head. Diane was preceded in death by her husband, Dudley S. Powell Jr.

She was a loving mother and grandmother. She enjoyed working in her garden and she loved watching Alabama football with her friends.

Diane is survived by her two children, Dudley S. Powell III (wife, Denise) of Orlando, FL, and Kathryn Henderson Powell of Huntsville; her grandchildren, Frank Powell, US Air Force, Madeleine Powell, and Gray Powell; and her sister, Sarah Vining Hendricks, of Fairhope, AL. Diane also leaves behind other family members and friends who will miss her.

Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 12200 Bailey Cove Rd SE, Huntsville, AL, 35803. A memorial service will immediately follow at the church.