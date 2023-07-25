Cynthia Wagner reception Thursday at JCA Published 7:25 pm Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Cynthia Wagner’s artwork takes viewers to imaginary worlds that are yet to be fully explored.

That journey is available to all who attend the artist’s reception at the Johnson Center for the Arts from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday.

Wagner explores the world of the forgotten and of disappearance over time. She considers herself a visual narrator telling stories through her artwork.

And, who doesn’t like a good story? And, if it is enhanced by a “thousand word” work of art, then the artist’s reception honoring Wagner will be entertaining and enlightening, said Andrea Pack, JCA director.

“Cynthia Wagner ‘s exhibition has been extremely will received with many viewers saying it is one of the best, if not the best, in memory,” Pack said. “Cynthia, is very interesting as an artist and she is very personable. I’m sure she will be available to answer questions about her art and her career as an artist, which came only after she had raised her children.

“Cynthia also has an interesting story about her desire to become an artist and the journey that has taken her to where she is today.”

Wagner is a graduate of Herron School of Art and Design, Indiana University, Purdue University, Indianapolis. She holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in painting and minors in art history and anthropology.

She is a Colorado-born native and is currently making art in her home studio in Huntsville.

The JCA is open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Admission is free.