Zion Grady narrows college choices to Top 10 Published 8:32 am Monday, July 24, 2023

This weekend, Charles Henderson junior Zion Grady narrowed his college choices down to a Top 10, including two in-state schools.

Grady announced his Top 10 on social media narrowing his options down to Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Michigan, Louisville, Georgia, Tennessee, Oregon, Texas and USC. Grady has offers from virtually every top Power 5 program in the country going into his junior campaign. The 6-foot-4-inch, 230-pound edge has not set a date for a commitment, however.

Grady gave On3.com his reasoning for why he’s considering each program.

“Alabama develops and expects you to be the best version of yourself,” Grady said of the Crimson Tide. “Auburn has shown me love since day one and it feels like home anytime I’m there.”

Grady has been earning attention nationally since the end of his freshman season. He’s currently ranked as a 5-Star prospect by virtually every recruiting platform and is ranked as the No. 16 overall prospect in the Class of 2025 by 247Sports. He’s also ranked as the No. 1 edge in the country by 247Sports.

As a sophomore, Grady was nearly unstoppable in Charles Henderson’s state runner-up season, earning 108 tackles, 35 tackles-for-loss, 22 sacks and three forced fumbles. He earned All-Messenger, All-State and MaxPreps Sophomore All-American honors along with being The Messenger’s Defensive Player of the Year and the ASWA Class 5A Lineman of the Year.

Grady and Charles Henderson kickoff the 2023 season Aug. 25 in a jamboree against Pike County at Veterans Memorial Stadium.