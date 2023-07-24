Troy Post 70 19U captures seventh straight State Crown Published 9:46 am Monday, July 24, 2023

For the seventh straight season, the Troy Post 70 19U squad captured a state championship as they headed to Tuscaloosa this weekend and went undefeated at the Alabama American Legion State Tournament.

Post 70 went 4-0 on the weekend, outscoring its opponents by an eye-popping 45-7 with two shutouts. On July 21, Troy Post 70 opened the weekend with a resounding 17-0 win over Tuscumbia Post 31 at Northridge High School.

Former Pike Lib star Cason Eubanks went 2-for-4 at the plate with four runs, while Bryce Speakman went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and one run. Enterprise’s Drew Shiver hit a double and Tanner Taylor hit a three-run home run. Christian Hill pitched all five innings and mowed down seven batters, while earning a no-hitter and a shutout in the win.

Post 70 closed out the opening day with a 7-0 shutout win over Madison Post 229. Eubanks went 2-for-4 at the plate with a double and a run, Enterprise’s Brady Richardson went 2-for-3 with a triple, one RBI and one run. Richardson is committed to play college baseball at Troy University. Ariton’s Landon Tyler went 1-for-2 with a run, as well. Brody Lindsey pitched all seven innings and struck out nine batters, while giving up six hits and no runs.

On July 22, Troy Post 70 remained undefeated in the tournament with an 11-4 win over Post 555. Troy led 10-0 before Post 555 ever got on the scoreboard. Blake Wynn went 2-for-2 with a home run, three RBIs and three runs. Eubanks hit two RBIs and scored one run. J. Johnson earned the win on the mound and struck out five batters, while giving up three hits and three earned runs.

In the championship game on July 23, Post 70 topped Post 555 in a rematch by a score of 10-3. Eubanks hit a three-run home run in the championship game and Mason Steele scored three runs. Tucker Jackson pitched four innings and fanned seven batters along with giving up three hits and no earned runs.

Troy Post 70 will now head to North Carolina for the American Legion MidSouth Regional Tournament for a chance to repeat.