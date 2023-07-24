Troy Football gears up for Sun Belt Media Day

Published 9:13 am Monday, July 24, 2023

By Josh Boutwell

Sumrall and his Trojans are getting set for Fall Practices to begin in August. (Photo by Josh Boutwell)

This week is the annual Sun Belt Football Media Day in New Orleans, La., as the Troy Trojans and the Sun Belt Conference officially launch the 2023 football season.

Joining Head Coach Jon Sumrall at SBC Media Day will be senior tight end Clayton Ollendieck and senior cornerback Reddy Steward. The Troy contingent are spending their Monday touring the World War II Museum in New Orleans and SBC Media Day officially gets underway on Tuesday, July 25.

Ollendieck is coming off his first season at Troy that saw the 6-foot-5-inch, 230-pounder earn the second-most blocking points from SIS Football of any tight end in the FBS last season. Steward earned All-Sun Belt honors after tallying 63 tackles, one tackle-for-loss, three interceptions, one touchdown and 15 pass breakups. He was the top-rated cornerback in the SBC last season.

SBC Commissioner Keith Gill will take the main stage to open the event followed by the Trojans at 10:30 a.m. SBC Media Day will be broadcast live on ESPN+ Additionally, Sumrall and his players will make numerous radio, podcast, TV and newspaper interviews throughout the day.

