Summer Fest a success Published 6:33 pm Monday, July 24, 2023

Sunday afternoon, July 16th, Councilwoman Sharon McSwain-Holland facilitated the second annual Summer Fest at Hubert Maddox’s Washington Park. This lively event, sponsored by, the Timothy Larance McSwain Memorial and Everything Counts, nonprofit organizations (501c-3), was dedicated to the community of District 1 and the citizens of Troy.

The atmosphere was filled with the soulful melodies of R&B music, skillfully played by DJ Shine. Laughter echoed through the air as children of all ages enjoyed the thrilling giant water slide, bouncy house, basketball court, playground and park pool. Their joy was contagious, and every child seemed delighted to be part of the festivities.

In addition to the entertainment, Haynes Ambulance provided free blood pressure checks, ensuring the well-being of attendees. The Troy Police Department’s K-9 Officer also gave a captivating demonstration, showcasing the rigorous training involved in detecting explosive devices.

The purpose of this event extended beyond mere fun for the children before the start of the school year. It aimed to unite the community and demonstrate love for one another. This love was palpable as parents and guardians immersed themselves in the festive atmosphere, cherishing the moment.

The community indulged in delicious hot dogs and hamburgers, which were prepared by Michael Holland, Daron Fayson (Kappa Alpha Psi), and Anthony Slier (Omega Psi Phi). There were a variety of chips and refreshing cold drinks. Sweet treats were provided to the children by 2 Brothers Frozen Treats. The winners of the community BINGO Game were rewarded with prizes generously donated by Delta Sigma Theta, Zeta Phi Beta, Sigma Gamma Rho, Rodeo’s Restaurant, McDonald’s and Santa Fe Restaurants. The Tourism Office of the City of Troy also contributed snacks. There were many other community volunteers to numerous to name but who were greatly appreciated.

As the day came to a close, children reluctantly gathered their prizes and belongings, knowing that they had experienced a truly remarkable day. The memories created at the second annual Summer Fest would be cherished by many.