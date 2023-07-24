Farm Bill discussion public hearings announced Published 6:16 pm Monday, July 24, 2023

Alabama Commissioner of Agriculture and Industries Rick Pate invite the public and media to attend upcoming farm bill discussion public hearings. Commissioner Pate and Senator Tommy Tuberville are providing an opportunity for those who will be impacted by the farm bill to offer input and voice their concerns.

Public hearings in the area are: Tuesday, August 1, noon, Wiregrass Research & Extension Center, 167 Al. Hwy 134, Headland.

Wednesday, August 1, 9:30 a.m. Alabama Wildlife Federation, 3050 Lanark Rd., Millbrook.

Pate said the farm bill is a package of legislation passed every five years that has a tremendous impact on farming livelihoods, how food is grown, and what kind of foods are grown. Covering programs ranging from crop insurance for farmers to healthy food access for low-income families, from beginning farmer training to support for sustainable farming practices, the farm bill sets the stage for food and farm systems.

“I want to encourage everyone in Alabama to attend at least one of these public hearings and actively participate so that your concerns about the future of agriculture can be addressed in the upcoming 2023 Farm Bill,” said Commissioner Pate. Time will be set aside for the audience to voice their concerns and for media interviews.”