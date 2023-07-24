Downtown Troy: ‘The place to be’ in the fall Published 6:15 pm Monday, July 24, 2023

The place to be in Troy during the fall months is the downtown square which is also, year around, a-buzz with activities and events for all ages.

Leigh Ann Windham, City of Troy community development and special projects, said activities will get underway at 9 a.m. on Saturday, August with the Back to School Bash for kids under the age of 12.

Friday, August 18, will feature “Taste of Troy,” a “welcome week event for students and a kick off for an exciting time of fun and learning.

On Friday, September 1, at 7 p.m. a Band Party will celebrate Troy University’s first home football game and will welcome university students back to campus, to Troy and Pike County.

The highly-anticipated Fall Market is set for September 16 and will feature arts, crafts and baked goods. There will also be shopping and dining opportunities around the square and around town throughout the day.

And, when the owners of antique vehicles come “cruising” in to downtown Troy, on Saturday, Sept 30, those who have visions of owning a vintage vehicle or just like to look back and remember the good ol’ days when they were behind the wheel of an automobile that now, proudly, carries the lofty title, vintage.

And, who doesn’t like a game of Bingo?

On Thursday nights at 5:30 p.m. September 14 and 28, the shouting of “Bingo!” will be heard across the square with a few disappointed groans in the background.

Downtown Troy’s October schedule of events is just as packed, beginning with a Band Party on Friday, October 6 that will celebrate Troy University’s homecoming.

Pumpkins Around the Square, a popular Halloween event for the kids, is set for 3 p.m. Thursday, October 26.

And, in celebration of Oktoberfest, there will be live music and lots of fun to be had on Saturday, October 28.

Bingo nights will continue in October at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, October 12 and 26.

There are plenty of reasons to turn off the TV, put down the “gadgets” and go enjoy the free fun and fellowship that awaits on the square in downtown Troy.