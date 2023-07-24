Cynthia Wagner reception Thursday at JCA Published 6:32 pm Monday, July 24, 2023

The Johnson Center for the Arts will host a closing artist’s reception for Cynthia Wagner, painter, photographer and mixed media artist, from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday. The public is invited.

Andrea Pack, JCA director, said Wagner ‘s exhibition has been extremely will received with many viewers saying it is one of the best, if not the best, in memory.

“Everyone has come away impressed with Cynthia’s work,” Pack said.

Cynthia Wagner considers herself a visual narrator telling stories through several artistic mediums including photography, digital image making, mixed media and painting.

“Cynthia, is very interesting as an artist and she is very personable,” Pack said. “I’m sure she will be available to answer questions about her art and her career as an artist, which came only after she had raised her children.

““She has an interesting story about her desire to become an artist and the journey that has taken her to where she is today.”

Cynthia Wagner Her work explores the world of the forgotten and of disappearance over time. It is an exhibit will be enjoyed and appreciated.”

Cynthia Wagner is a graduate of Herron School of Art and Design, Indiana University, Purdue University, Indianapolis. She holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in painting and minors in art history and anthropology.

Wagner is a Colorado-born native and is currently making art in her home studio in Huntsville.