Troy Golf adds pair of transfers Published 8:57 am Friday, July 21, 2023

On Friday, the Troy men’s golf team announced the signing of transfers Nick Fowlkes and Gage Carnes.

Fowlkes, a Stevenson Ranch, Calif., native, comes to Troy after earning All-Big West at Cal State University Northridge (CSUN) in 2022. He earned a 72.97 stroke average over 35 rounds during the 2023 season and earned two Top 10 finishes. As a freshman, he earned a 73.33 stroke average with two Top 10 finishes. He will have two years of eligibility left.

At West Ranch High School, Fowlkes helped his team win four straight division crowns. His is the son of former CSUN golfer Ryan Fowlkes. His uncle, Nick Pikor, also played at CSUN in the 1990s.

Carnes is a Winter Haven, Fla., native, that comes to Troy after earning All-Southern Athletic Conference at Limestone University in 2021. This past season, he earned a 73.57 stroke average with two Top 5 finishes. In 2021, he posted a 73.05 stroke average and earned All-Tournament honors after finishing in the Top 5 in the Conference Tournament. Carnes will have one year of eligibility left.

Carnes earned All-County Player of the Year at All Saints Academy as a senior and won both a District and Regional Championship as a senior.

Troy Golf is coming off the most head-to-head wins that the program has enjoyed since 1995 and has gone 187-98-6 in head-to-head matchups in the past two seasons. Troy Golf Coach Forrest Schultz stepped down from his position last week to accept an assistant coaching job at Alabama. Troy is currently searching its next head coach.