Troy Athletics to give away $10,000 grand prize at annual Kickoff Party Published 12:36 pm Friday, July 21, 2023

Troy Athletics will be hosting its annual Football Kickoff Party on Aug. 19 at Trojan Arena featuring a special grand prize of $10,000.

The annual event will also feature food and beverages, a silent auction, a live auction and more. Tickets for the Football Kickoff Party are $150 and each ticket admits two people into Trojan Arena and a chance to win the prizes.

“The Kickoff Party has continued to evolve over the years into a can’t miss event in the Wiregrass,” Troy Athletic Director Bent Jones said. “It is an amazing night for our tremendous fans to celebrate with our coaches and staff, and also provides direct funds to our championship football program.”

The Football Kickoff Party starts at 6 p.m. on Aug. 19. For more information – and to purchase tickets – visit, TroyTrojans.com/kickoffparty or call (334) 670-3682.