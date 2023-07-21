Obituaries, Saturday, July 22, 2023 Published 6:49 pm Friday, July 21, 2023

Dorris Harden Floyd

Mrs. Dorris Harden Floyd a long time resident of Troy, AL passed away Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at her home in Troy. She was born December 8, 1927 in the Enon Community to the late Bennie and Ida Laura Harden. Graveside services will be held at 12:15 p.m. Saturday, July 22, 2023 at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery with David Floyd officiating. Burial will follow with Skeen Funeral Home of Troy directing. Closed casket visitation, per her request, will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Saturday, July 22, 2023 at Skeen Funeral Home in Troy. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by his husband, Denzil Floyd, sons, David Floyd and Dewey Floyd, and infant son, Carl Floyd. She is survived by her brother, John Harden, Enon; son, Jerry Floyd (Cathy), Auburn, AL; daughter, Susan Belyeu (Randall), Troy, AL; daughter-in-law, Janice Floyd, Notasulga, AL; grandchildren, Tammy Hood (Michael), Notasulga, AL, Nick Floyd (Diana), Cusseta, AL, Jacob Floyd, Cusseta, AL, David Floyd (Heather), Notasulga, AL, Misty Taylor (Darryll), Texas, Daniel Floyd (Naomi), Okinawa, Japan, Nathan Floyd (Daphne), Madison, AL, Elizabeth Belyeu, Texas, Amanda Belyeu, Troy, Rachel Robertson (Johnathan), Texas, Christopher Belyeu, Texas, and Kendall Floyd, Mobile, AL; and a host of great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Serving as pallbearers will be her grandsons. The guest book may be signed and words of condolences expressed at www.skeenfuneralhome.com.

Virginia Elaine Hutto

A band of angels came to escort Virginia Elaine Hutto to her Heavenly Home on July 19, 2023. She passed peacefully in her home surrounded by family. Elaine joins many of her relatives and friends in heaven who have gone on before her. Elaine was blessed with a long life of 97 years.

She was born in Pike County, Alabama on May 2, 1926 to Inez and Hampton Green. For those who knew her she was a person of integrity, humility, perseverance, but most of all love for her family and others.

Elaine had all the character traits of a godly person and lived her life as a testimony to everyone. She was a joyful person even in times of adversity. She loved to laugh and never complained about anything. She was small in stature but when it came to taking care of her family’s needs, she was a giant.

At age 42 Elaine’s husband, James Osborne (Big Bud) Hutto died on August 4, 1972. She continued to work in the Fruit of the Loom Company to provide for her family. A true joy for Elaine was the time she had caring for her great-granddaughter Madelyn. They were so good for each other and Elaine treasured every moment they spent together.

Elaine was preceded in death by her brothers, Gat (Fran) Green and Rache Green; others included her father/mother-in-law, Ike and Lillian Hutto; brothers-in-law Joe (Elma) Hutto and Aubrey (Little Bud) Leci Hutto.

She was the last survivor of her generation for the Hutto family. Survivors to cherish her memory are three sons: Kenneth Hutto (Teri), Tanyard, Alabama, Durward Hutto (Paula) Holliday of Texas and David Hutto of Tanyard, Alabama; five grandchildren: Steven (Heather) Hutto, Kelli (Clint) Montgomery, Amy (John) Tunnell, Jenny (Ronald) Mathis and Shelly (Brett) Johnston; 13 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. Elaine will surely be missed by all.

The family wishes to express their sincere thanks to all who have prayed, to those who have brought food, called and visited. All your kindness was so much appreciated.

A special thanks to Dot and Joe (deceased) Harrison who have been there for Elaine as a loyal friend for many years. Also special thanks to Debbie Hobbs who has provided undescribable support as her helper for the past few years. Thank you so very much.

For those desiring to give a gift in remembrance of Elaine, please send a donation to the Pleasant Hill Cemetery Fund, 755 Highway 29, Banks, AL. 36005 or a charity of your choice.

Funeral services will be held at Gray Funeral Home at 3:00 p.m., July 22, 2023, 110 Martin Luther King Boulevard N., Union Springs, AL 36089. Visitation will begin at 2:00 p.m., one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Pleasant Hill Methodist Church Cemetery in Tanyard after the service.

Elaine was one who could truly say as in 2 Timothy 4:7 “I fought the good fight, I have finished the race and I have kept the faith.” To God be the glory, Amen.

Larry Haisten

Larry Haisten also known as Laddy Boy, Dude, Daddy, Granlarry or L3, was born in Troy, Alabama on February 26, 1934, to J.C and Louise Haisten. Larry graduated from Troy High School in 1952. His many high school accomplishments included being a star halfback on the football team and a member of the Troy High Band. After graduation, he attended Auburn University and joined the United States Army where he served 2.5 years in Okinawa. Upon returning home from duty, he attended Troy University, graduating with a B.S. in Science. He then enrolled at the University of Alabama where he earned a B.S. in Metallurgical Engineering. On June 5, 1959 he married the love of his life, Nancy Borland, and they were blessed with 64 wonderful years of marriage. With his “very strong quest for knowledge” (his words) he completed a master’s degree in Metallurgy at UA. He was employed by many foundries in Alabama during his long career as an engineer. Not being one to rest during retirement, he sought employment at Home Depot where he enjoyed sharing his knowledge of all things electrical, plumbing, and construction.

Larry and Nancy were blessed with four children, all college graduates: Robin Rose, Holly Duncan (Mike), Hal Haisten, Heather Watkins (Mark). Seven grandchildren who adored their GranLarry: Madison Redmond, Spencer Duncan, Abby James, (Hunter), Sophie Wheeler (Austin), Maggie Mills Rose, Payne Watkins, Riley Watkins. Five precious great grands who also loved their GranLarry: Colton and Mae Rose Redmond, Lucy and Wally James and Noah Wheeler. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, J.C. and Louise Haisten; brother, Jerry Haisten, all of Troy, AL, and great-grandson Zachary Redmond of Birmingham, AL.

The family would like to express their thanks for the loving care Larry received from the workers of Compassus Hospice. The family will have a private memorial service. “Memorials can be made to South Roebuck Baptist 501 Mountain Drive Birmingham, Alabama 35206”