Troy Tiger Sharks qualify for state meet Published 8:21 am Thursday, July 20, 2023

The Troy Tiger Sharks swim team has qualified for the upcoming State Swim Meet in Birmingham.

The Tiger Sharks traveled to Dothan on July 8 and competed in the ARPA District Swim Meet with all 20 of Troy’s competitors qualifying for the State Swim Meet. Tiger Shark swimmers qualified in 53 individual events and eight relay events.

The Tiger Shark swimmers that qualified are Jesse Swindall, Baylor Pennington, Piper Pennington, Alyssa Forehand, Kamyla Cavanagh, Brea Swindall, Adyn Norris, Ava Moore, Raelynn Hall, Bryant Forehand, Riley Caballeros, Rilee Flech, Ryan Swindall, Blakeley Smith, Gideon Rogers, Collin Smith, Charlee Smith, Devan Smith, Savannah Rainey and Katherine Rainey. The State Swim Meet will be held at the Birmingham CrossPlex July 21-22.