Troy Baseball players excelling in Summer Leagues

While the NCAA baseball season is in the rearview mirror, a number of Troy Trojans are continuing to work on their game playing in Summer Leagues across the country.

A total of 10 Trojans from the 2023 team that won 40 games and made it to the NCAA Regionals for the first time since 2018 are playing in summer leagues. Also, one new Troy transfer is playing in a summer league.

Collegiate summer baseball features players from the United States and Canada who have attended at least one year of college and have at least one year of eligibility remaining. Collegiate summer leagues operate from June through early August. Like Major League Baseball (MLB), these leagues use only wooden bats. Many pro scouts attend summer league games throughout the season.

Junior college transfer pitcher Isaac Silva, who committed to Troy in June, is playing for the Burlington Sock Puppets of the Appalachian League. In nine innings pitched so far, Silva has struck out 12 batters and has given up eight hits with a 1-0 record.

Troy pitcher Kristian Asbury is playing for the Morehead City Marlins of the Coastal Plains League and has earned a 4.82 ERA with 11 strikeouts through nine and 1/3 innings pitched so far. Ozark native – and former Troy Post 70 player – Brooks Bryan is playing for the Leesburg Lightning of the Florida Collegiate League. Bryan has already earned FCL West All-Star honors as he boasts a .278 batting average with two doubles, two home runs, 17 RBIs and 13 runs in 19 games.

Pitcher Ryan Pettys holds a 2.46 ERA with 18 strikeouts in 14 and 2/3 innings for the Bradenton Juice of the Florida Gulf Coast League, while Ayden Amis, Parker Sessions and Jake Smith are all playing for the Brewers of the Metro League.

Shortstop Tremayne Cobb Jr., pitcher Brady Fuller and Ethan Kavanagh are all playing in the New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL). Cobb is playing for the North Adams Steeplecats and has tallied a .250 batting average with seven runs, three doubles, one home run and six RBIs in 14 games. Fuller holds a 2-0 record on the mound for the Upper Valley Nighthawks with seven strikeouts in four games pitched. Kavanagh is playing alongside Fuller with the Nighthawks and has a .211 batting average with five runs, one double, one triple and four RBIs in 12 games.

Troy infielder Lance Gardiner is playing for the Danville Dans of the Prospect League, where he’s tallied 12 runs, four doubles, four home runs, 19 RBIs and five stolen bases with a .290 bating average in 20 games.