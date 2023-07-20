Brundidge Business Association to host movie night Published 5:59 pm Thursday, July 20, 2023

The Brundidge Business Association will host Movie Night at the Knox Ryals Pavilion on the grounds of the historic Bass House at 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 28.

The Movie Night feature will be “The Super Mario Brothers” and admission will be free.

Brundidge City Council Member Marilyn Rodgers said everyone is invited to come and enjoy a movie in an outdoor setting.

“We invited families to come together,” Rodgers said. “Seating on the bleachers is limited so everyone is encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets to make sure of comfortable seating for the movie.”

Concessions will be sold for added enjoyment of the event.

Free school supplies will be available prior to the movie at 6 p.m. with Rodgers.